Twilight concert series returns to Mission

The 28th Annual Envision Financial Twilight Concert Series has kicked off and continues on Wednesday, June 13th at 7 p.m. with the Hatzic Middle Music Program taking to the stage.

Envision Financial has been a strong community partner, with ongoing assistance from the District of Mission, for more than 20 years supporting the popular music series in Fraser River Heritage Park.

The concerts run on Wednesday and Friday evenings, beginning at 7 p.m. and wrapping up at 8 p.m.

The series has a history of presenting a perfect blend of local, regional, provincial and national musicians. The series delights not only local residents and visiting guests but the artists as well. Once they have performed in Mission, and experienced the ambiance, audiences and the views from the stage, they absolutely give the series a perfect 10! The concerts are free as is the parking, although donations are always welcome!

On Friday, June 15 the Cascadia Wind Ensemble will be performing. In a departure from Twilight tradition, the band will be performing on the park Gazebo. This flourishing concert band under the direction of Shannon Goldsmith has members from teenagers to 80 year olds and beyond. The band is no stranger to Fraser River Heritage Park as they perform at Canada Day and other events throughout the summer.

On Wednesday, June 20, the park provides the perfect backdrop to Jessica Barbour and her acoustic tribute to Joni Mitchell. Barbour is from Langley and has been performing across the Lower Mainland since the release of her album, Oh My Days in 2016.

She says she discovered Joni Mitchell’s music while in Glasgow and was immediately taken with the intricate and beautiful writing of one of Canada’s greatest songwriters. Barbour was most recently seen in The Theatre in the Country’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”.

The concerts take place rain or shine. The Catholic Women’s League return to offer a variety of snacks from the Log Cabin Concession and the Special Olympics team will be on site to assist with parking.