True North Troubadours perform in Abbotsford

Concert on Saturday, May 12 at House of James

The True North Troubadours will perform at the House of James coffeehouse in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 12.

The group consists of Joel Dietrich and Wayne and Diane Rempel. Rich vocal harmonies with acoustic guitar interplay define the essence of this engaging group.

Paying tribute to the folk music of the ’60s, the True North Troubadours currently perform popular songs by artists such as Peter, Paul and Mary; Ian and Sylvia Tyson; Bob Dylan; Gordon Lightfoot and others.

The group is also supported by acoustic bassist Steve Labish, who lays down the groove with authority and passion.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Peter, Paul and Mary and it’s such a delight to have True North Troubadours keep their music alive in such an enjoyable way,” said Lando Klassen, House of James manager.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information is available online at houseofjames.com.