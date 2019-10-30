Trip down memory lane for Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Jenn Forsland is excited about her upcoming show for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society on Nov. 7 at the Avalanche Bar.

“The music will be a trip down memory lane and will feature my favourites from the Great American Songbook,” said Forsland. “A little something for everyone from the sweet to the sassy, the melancholy to the sentimental. Expect some humour and some storytelling to sew together the tunes.”

Forsland will be joined by Rick Husband (guitar), Grahame Edwards (bass), Tom Tinsley (percussion), Rachel Cooper (saxophone), and Cam Boyce (violin).

“Last time I was booked to play The Avalanche in February 2018, my show got cancelled and the whole Valley closed down on account of a record-breaking snowfall,” she recalled. “This year, I’m hoping for better weather.”

For 12 years, Forsland has played an integral role in the Comox Valley music scene. A distinguished graduate of the music education program at UVic, she trained classically as a vocalist, pianist, and conductor.

For more than 20 years, Forsland has worked with singers of all ages, as a teacher, conductor, adjudicator, and clinician. In addition to her role as musical director of the Island Voices Chamber Choir since 2014, she also directs the Celebration Singers and the Grace Notes Women’s Ensemble and maintains an active performing schedule.

Since establishing herself in the Comox Valley, she has performed and recorded with dozens of different musicians, exploring bluegrass, rock and roll, folk, indie, classical, country and jazz.

Forsland’s entertaining and engaging performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $10 for members, $12 for non-members.

For more information about the Georgia Straight Jazz Society, visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and see the terrific line-up of jazz artists scheduled to appear between now and the end of next May.