Trio of exhibitions comes to Vernon’s Headbones Gallery

The opening for three distinctly different solo exhibitions with a common bond will be held at Headbones Gallery on Old Kamloops Road.

The aspect that this trio holds in common is that each is actively multidisciplinary; bridging the distances between writing, dancing, choreography and the visuals arts while rooted in practices that are translated visually. They each have a committed practice in painting and drawing.

Cesar Forero is a Colombian born Canadian whose performances have been aired in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Germany, Japan, the UK, and America. He will be travelling from Ontario to present Tarot. In the work to showcase at Headbones Gallery on Saturday, June 15, from 2-5 p.m., Forero has included dance, poetry and acrobatic movements set against a suite of 12 paintings that are based on the Tarot’s Major Arcana. The dance Tarot which he will perform at 3:30 p.m. with Alex Bouldreault is performed to a poem written by Forero and set to music by July Arboleda-Forero. He compares the dance to the “murmurations ‘ of a flight of birds. In the work, he addresses the importance of freedom. Forero, who believes in the politics of rightness says, “to have one’s freedom is only possible if no one else is losing”. He is a great believer in human rights and uses the images of the Tarot cards to express a journey through life, one that has ups and downs depending on the turns of fate but also holds within the span the potential for self determination.

Janelle Hardy has taken a voyage into the internet and produced 100 portraits along her way which Headbones Gallery will present in the Foyer Gallery. The portrait subjects are all referenced from the What’s Underneath Interview Series, created by the mother/daughter StyleLikeU team. Hardy relates, “my creative parameters were these: I painted the portraits solely from images StyleLikeU shared on their Instagram account. Then I watched the interview videos. Then I shared the painting on my Instagram account, to keep myself accountable. To do 100 drawings with attention to the posture and characterization, clothed and unclothed, of the bodies of these participants, all sitting on the same yellow stool, took perseverance but more so, a dedication to acknowledging the uniqueness of each individual and paying due time to their expressions of being.

Born and raised in the Yukon, Janelle Hardy has an MA in Dance and a BA in anthropology. Her video River Dance Song was created originally for an exhibition at the Yukon Art Gallery in 2012 where she improvises to Michel Kiwanuka’s song “Home Again “. This piece addresses the end of the journey when the return marks the distance travelled. Recently she produced the dance performance Bare Bones Dance Showcase at the Performing Art Center here in Vernon to much acclaim. Hardy’s River Dance Song will be showing throughout the duration in the Video Room.

Ron Giii’s drawings are delicate yet hip like an insider’s view of the complexity of life’s journey. He first went to art school in Nairobi but then returned to Canada and graduated from OCA in Toronto. He has lived in New York and performed his works at Franklin Furnace and A Space. He has performed in Warsaw, Poland and at the legendary Joseph Beuys Free University at Documenta 77 in Kasse,l Germany when conceptual art was at a height. He founded TRY organization in Toronto, a theatre company for ex mental patients, where he wrote the text for The Schizophrenic Opera, House with No Rugs and The Inner and Outer Universe. He will be showing a series of small drawings titled Geometry Street In Headbones Drawers Gallery. At the opening on June 15 at 4 p.m., Giii will perform, accompanying with his ukulele, the piece Internet Christ which he wrote in a mental hospital in 2017 and performed at Cinecycle in Toronto. Gii is living now in Vernon, an avatar of his genre. He is represented by Paul Petro Gallery in Toronto.

