Trio of events postponed at Abbotsford Centre

Comedian Jeff Dunham is one of three events that have been postponed at the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)

A trio of upcoming Abbotsford Centre events have been rescheduled.

Comedian Jeff Dunham, originally set for April 22, now comes to town on Dec. 2.

Dunham announced the news on his Facebook page on March 23.

The performer has appeared in Abbotsford several times, most recently back in 2018. Fans are encouraged to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the new date.

The 90s Nostalgia Electric Circus Tour has also been moved to Sept. 8.

That event was originally set for June 16, and features artists such as Aqua, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Eiffel 65, Haddaway and Jenny from Ace of Base.

Fans are asked to retain their original tickets, which will also be good on the new date.

The Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby has also been postponed, but no new date has yet been announced.

The event, which last year set the Abbotsford Centre record for the largest walk-up crowd for a single event with over 1,000 tickets sold, is known as B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby and debuted last year.

RELATED: VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

Abbotsford News