Trio heading to Thursday night jazz

On Thursday May 17, Bill Coon, Buff Allen and John Hyde perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Avalanche in Courtenay for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

On Thursday May 17, Bill Coon, Buff Allen and John Hyde perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Avalanche in Courtenay for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

Last December the trio performed at the Tangent Cafe in Vancouver. This was the first time in 45 years that Hyde had a chance to play with Allen, who was his mentor in the dark ages at Grant MacEwan College, when Hyde was a student there.

Although the three have common experience playing with many well-known jazz artists including Hugh Fraser and Brad Turner, this will be the only their second time performing together after a very successful foray in Vancouver.

Admission to this great show is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. You’re encouraged to get to The Avalanche a little early – this is bound to be a popular show. For more information about the jazz society, visit georgiastraightjazz.com.