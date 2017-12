Learn the ins and outs of the genre in Langley on Feb. 19

Tresor Music Worship Centre is hosting a Gospel music workshop in Langley on Feb. 19.

Taking place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 22235 Labonte Ave., participants will learn the history of Gospel music, listen to and study the genre and perform traditional and contemporary songs.

Entry is by suggested donation of $20.

For more information, email infos@tresormusic.ca or visit www.tresormusic.ca.