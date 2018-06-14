Treat Dad to a day at Haney

Join R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum and celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17.

Treat Dad to Marjorie’s $6 Pancake Breakfast and stay the whole day. Explore how the Shuswap pioneers lived and played while discovering the stories of our rich local history.

Children can challenge dad to a game of croquet, ring toss and discover the pioneer secrets of the Shuswap’s largest heritage park with a special Father’s Day scavenger hunt. Then visit the Haney house and see how the Haney’s lived in 1910. A BBQ lunch starting at $5.50 will be served up in the outdoor kitchen.

The entertainment does not stop there! Enjoy wagon rides, Haney’s old fashioned carnival with games of chance and skill, face painting, children’s crafts, learn how to walk on stilts or panning for real Haney gold. The village will be alive with displays and demonstrations from the Shuswap Pioneer Collectors Club, the Shuswap Spinners and Weavers and more.

Visitors can join Miss Halpenny, the first teacher at the Broadview School, where she will teach children the three “R’s.” Mr. Newnes’ apprentice blacksmith will be busy in the 1913 Newnes Blacksmith Shop working the forge mending tools and making horseshoes. Be sure to visit Cyril Thomson in the Lester Thomson Garage, which is home to the Museum’s car collection and includes the 1925 Model T Ford, 1918 McLaughlin, 1919 Model T Touring Car and Pat Shirley’s 1928 Plymouth.

Local entertainer, Peter Clark will have you swaying to soft rock tunes in the morning and Salmon Arm’s favourite country duo Vicky and Jon will keep you singing along on the Haney stage in the afternoon.

Come play the pioneer way at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum located at 751-Highway 97 B Salmon Arm. The gate is open at 8:30 a.m. Admission for adults is $7, 6-13 years is $5 and children under five are free. Annual pass holders receive $1 off gate admission.

Daily admission to the park includes all of the daily scheduled hands-on activities, a guided tour of the Haney House and access to the Village, Museum, Marjorie’s Tea Room and the nature trails. Check out the website www.salmonarmmuseum.org for more information on Father’s Day, other events, daily admission and so much more.