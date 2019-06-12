Travelling comedians to donate half their earnings to Quesnel SPCA

Andrew Verge, Matt Baker and Velina Taskov will perform at the Occidental on Thursday night

A group of travelling comedians passing through Quesnel are planning on donating half their proceeds to the SPCA.

Andrew Verge, Matt Baker, Velina Taskov and tour manager Amanda Wallin are making their way around B.C. and Alberta with four small dogs in tow.

“Velina has one dog, I have two and my girlfriend [Amanda] has one,” said Verge in a telephone interview.

As pet lovers, they have decided to donate money to from this show to an animal charity. The timing could not be better as there have been many demands on the Quesnel SPCA in recent months.

The three comedians, who started out practicing stand-up in Kelowna, will be performing at the Occidental on Thursday night (June 13).

Verge said the audience can expect three distinct comedians.

“We do observational humour and talk about out lives,” he said. ” We’re kind of an open book, so most of us are doing a semi-autobiographical but cheeky look at our lives.”

For those who love seeing the lighter side of pets, the show should provide some chuckles.

“There will be animal related humour,” Verge said. “Velina’s a vet tech by trade and at one point I had four dogs.

“None of us have kids, so these [pets] are our family.”

The foursome will also be making a documentary about their travels that they hope to put on YouTube as they make their way around this summer.

Tickets for the show are available on Eventbride and at the door.

READ MORE: Wings restaurants launch second month-long fundraiser for B.C. SPCA in June

ronan.odoherty@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter