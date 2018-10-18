Trash to Treasure in RDKB on Saturday

Community
• Saturday, Trash to Treasure Day. Place unwanted household items by curb, remove by 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. Free workshop for seniors. COSCO Seniors’ Health and Wellness Institute offering a session about licensing issues for senior drivers. Must pre-register to ensure participation. Call Trail parks and recreation at 250.364.0888 to sign up.
Music
• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents another great show. Local performers include: Stew Ford and friends; Clara and Julia Halbert; Western Reunion; Peter Pii; and Marti Daniel. Music and goodies in a family-friendly setting (no bar). Admission $3, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Glezele Vayn Trio and Klezmeridian Ensemble. Colourful tones of the Kootenay-based trio.