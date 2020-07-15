Trap shooting for Thursdays back at Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club

Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club is back with their summer offerings. Nicole Gerow told Lakes District News that they hope to make trap shootings "an every-Thursday kind of a thing" so people can come and enjoy or even practice shooting. The charges for Trap shooting start at $5 per round to cover electricity, clays, and thrower maintenance. Gerow mentioned that most prefer 12 gauge shells however, 20 gauge shells were also available at the club. Both 12 gauge and 20 gauge shells are for $10 per box. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)