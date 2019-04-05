Trail Legion celebrates all things Scottish

The Trail Legion will be filled with music, dance, Scottish fare, and plenty of tartan on Saturday when the hall welcomes guests for a belated Robbie Burns night.
Read more: Pipers eager to play at Trail Legion
Read more: Trail pipers honour end of First World War
A fire in early January forced postponement of the annual ode to the Scottish bard, originally slated for Jan. 26.
With the hall freshly painted and carpets replaced, the 260 birthday of Robbie Burns was weaved together with ‘Tartan Day’ which falls on April 6 in Scottish communities across Canada and the world.
And as tradition calls for at the East Trail hall, Trail bagpipe legend Gordon Titsworth will be serving up 60-or-so pounds of haggis prior to a roast beef dinner.
While many might be squeamish about eating haggis – sheep innards mixed with oats and spices – Titsworth says the savoury pudding is really quite a delicious delicacy.
“Sheep and cows are the vessel and the contents are the things they (Scotsmen) would grow locally,” he said. “And being Scottish,they don’t waste a lot,” Titsworth chuckled. “There would be offal and a mixture of other things, sometimes mutton. But more what we’ve come to flavour ours with, is beef.”
Tasting the meaty delicacy and choosing the final product is somewhat of an art. But for the Trail Pipe Band president, the practise is as sentimental as it is connoisseurial.
“I remember when I was a kid the band held the Burns night at the Local 480 Hall,” he recalled. “There was always haggis from somewhere, I don’t know where it came from back then, but ours is from Kaslo. Haggis is made differently depending upon who’s making it -but it’s always been a tradition.”
In addition to food and highland dancing, ‘Tartan Day’ will be part of the Robbie Burns celebration this year.
Tartan Day is a North American celebration of Scottish heritage on April 6, the date on which the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320.