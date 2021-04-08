Trail Grans to Grans invites locals to virtual fundraising concert

Funds will be raised through a virtual concert on April 15 showcasing Canadian talent. Image: Grans to Grans

Neighbourhood Grans to Grans in Trail invite locals to attend a free concert in support of African grandmothers.

Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign groups across Canada – including Neighbourhood Grans to Grans – have an ambitious goal to raise $500,000 for grandmothers in Africa who are dealing with the dual pandemics of HIV and AIDS and COVID-19.

Funds will be raised through a virtual concert on April 15 showcasing Canadian talent including the National Ballet of Canada, Steven Page, David Myles, and B.C.’s own Kym Gouchie, Feels Like Home and The Della Kit.

“We grandmothers walk in solidarity with African grandmothers who have far fewer resources than we do in raising the next generation, and the need is greater than ever,” the Grans say. “We are grateful for all who support our work, and we know they’re in for a fantastic treat with this event.”

The 90 minutes of music, dance, storytelling, and drumming will also feature Stratford Festival, Sheree Fitch, Lorraine Klaasen and many other artists and writers, as well as stories from Canadian grandmothers who have visited sub-Saharan Africa.

Called “Together in Concert: In Solidarity with African Grandmothers,” the concert will be hosted by 160 grandmother groups across Canada that have been raising funds for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation for the past 15 years.

All concert proceeds will go to the campaign.

Artists are donating their talent to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the campaign, which was launched in 2006 in response to the emerging crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS.

Grandmothers across Canada rallied and have since raised more than $36 million to support grandmothers and their community-based organizations in 15 sub-Saharan African countries.

The event is free but donations are appreciated and eligible for a charitable tax receipt starting at $20.

Registrants will be able to access the concert for 72 hours after it starts.

To register and view the concert trailer go to www.cdngrandmothers.com.

