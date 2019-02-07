Trail arts council presents Sunday Cinema, Valentine tea with jazz

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Please note: Grapevine is courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Sharkwater: Extinction. Filmmaker Rob Stewart exposes the illegal fishing industry, from West Africa, Spain, Panama, Costa Rica, France, and even in our own backyard, that threatens the survival of the world’s sharks.

Upcoming

• Feb. 14, Muriel Griffiths Room, 2:30 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of tea, sweet treats and jazz from the Melody Diachun Quintet.Local drummer Tony Ferraro will be performing with Nelson’s Doug Stephenson on guitar, Clinton Swanson on sax and Mark Spielman on bass. Chill in the intimate jazz club setting of the Griff.Tea service comes to every table with a cup of English Breakfast and a small sweet treat, all included in the price. Tickets $17.50 in advance or $22 at the door.

• Feb. 15, Trail United Church 7:30 p.m. Trail Hospice Society presents Partita. Carolyn Cameron on violin and piano, celebrates partitas by J.S. Bach. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Trail hospice.

• Feb. 18, Bailey Theatre, 3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Dufflebag Theatre’s Family Day show, Romeo and Juliet. The peace of Verona is sometimes disturbed by the family feud between the Montagues and the Capulets. So, what happens when the son of one family and the daughter of another ignore all that, and secretly fall in love?

• Feb. 19, Trail Memorial Centre curling rink. 2019 BC Seniors Curling Championships. Spectators welcome, concession on site. For full schedule click here: Seniors curling championships

• Feb. 28, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. J.L. Crowe Variety Show. Popular annual event features students and teachers showcasing their talent.

• March 19, Red Mountain 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for one-day Cam Cap with Tristan Martin-Preney. Open to youth 9 to 16 who ski or snowboard at an intermediate to expert level and want to get the most out of their POV cameras, as well as learn how filming can help them progress and self-promote. For info and to register, $40, contact Meghan Wright at Rossland Council for Arts: rosslandarts@gmail.com.

