Traditional folk music to mix with contemporary at Keremeos concert

Vancouver musicians William Chernoff and Kirin Lamb will be performing at the Grist Mill and Gardens on Aug. 9. (Contributed)

Fans of Celtic, contemporary and acoustic music will want to check out the performance by William Chernoff and Kirin Lamb at the Grist Mill and Gardens at Keremeos on Aug. 9.

Lamb, who grew up with fiddle music on the Sunshine Coast, met Chernoff through their work at a non-profit music group in North Vancouver.

As the story goes, she taught him about the sound of Celtic guitar accompaniment. After learning some tunes, Chernoff said he loved how after being a young music professional since 2009, he could finally play guitar and not just bass.

The duo recorded a collection of demos and started to tour this summer. The stop in Keremeos this Friday is part of that.

“Today, on the West Coast, we have developed a ton, so you are going to notice the songs don’t just play tunes from one place, they are going to draw on tunes from Scotland, Cape Breton and Quebec and bring them all together in a bit of a fusion,” Lamb said, who plays the flute, piano and sings.

“Because B.C. is so much younger than the other provinces, we can’t have a classical approach to the music, we have to be modern,” said Chernoff.

“But we can do that while respecting the different ones that we listen to across the country. They have different rhythms that come out of the different provinces. So we have these traditional, folky rhythms but we bring it all in from those that we know of across the country.”

Even if the audience isn’t familiar with this brand of Celtic fusion, the musicians will talk about the different songs and influences during the performance.

“We like to be storytellers and also like to hear stories when we hear other people play this kind of music so we directly talk to our audience and tell them what’s going on and that’s how it gets passed down these days.”

Those familiar with the music will be able to detect the differences between jigs and reels and waltzes and different types of songs, he added.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

