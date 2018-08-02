Tractorgrease brings the blues to Chilliwack

On Aug. 5, the musical cafe will host a one-day blues music festival from 3 til 11 p.m.

The Tractorgrease Cafe is known for its music and food, and now it can also be known for its jammin’ blues music festival.

“This is the first blues one of its kind in Chilliwack,” said Jeff Bonner, who owns The Tractorgrease Cafe. “We’ve had other themed ones, but this time we’ll have four different (blues) acts.”

Held on Sunday, Aug. 5, from 3 til 11 p.m., Bonner says audiences will enjoy the Cafe’s superior lineup.

“Each act sells out every time they come here … (so) it’s a great deal for the fans coming out to see all the different acts (at once).”

A fixture in Chilliwack for the past 15 years, Tractorgrease hosts live music four nights a week, including an open-mic night. “Most of our shows are Canadian touring acts out on the road, but (these nights) are for our local talent.”

But this upcoming show, says Bonner, “is probably the best day of music I’ve ever put on.”

Featuring Brandon Isaak, Blue Moon Marquee, Harpdog Brown, and Jesse Waldman, the one-day music festival will be a toe-tapping good time for any blues fan.

“It’s super cool to get all (this) talent together at one time,” said Bonner. “Plus all the bands like to hang out, so they’ll probably all jam at the end because they like playing with each other.

“It’s pretty neat (and) we’ve got plans of doing more in the future as well,” he added.

Tickets to the show cost $40, and can be purchased online by visiting Tractorgrease.ca, or call 604-858-3814 to reserve seating for the show.

