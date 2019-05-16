Tractorgrease brings in four shows for May long weekend in Chilliwack

Tractorgrease Cafe will be rocking all weekend long with four shows for the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. it’s Caleb Hart. No matter how many changes the music industry experiences, the one thing that always remains, is the power of a passionate live show. Hart has the ability to bring something fresh, honest and powerful every time he steps on a stage.

A natural born performer since he was a young boy growing up in Trinidad & Tobago; Hart has been taking his music across Canada and around the world to The Caribbean, Australia, USA and New Zealand full time since 2012. Along with racking up well over 800 shows in that time, he has also released five records, 21 singles, and won prestigious awards from Edmonton Folk Fest, the Western Canadian Music Awards and more. However, all of the sales, stats and awards are just the background to Hart’s mission to spread songs of hope and unity wherever he goes. Whether touring with a band or as a solo performer, Hart carries a singular ability to bring the audience together for the show and beyond.

His debut solo EP album ‘Island Soul’ was released worldwide in June 2017, and his debut EP with his band The Royal Youths ‘OrigiNation’ was released the following September. He released 11 original solo tracks throughout 2018, with all 11 available on all major music platforms, and an album including all tracks to be released in 2019, produced by Trinidad & Tobago’s Track7.

Tickets: pre-sale $12, at the door $15.

Next up, it’s Viper Central on Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. Viper Central displays virtuosic chops on fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and dobro, ripping through classic and original bluegrass pieces at barn-burning tempos. The thing that makes this band the most unique and exciting is how far they’re able to wander from their home as a bluegrass band, turning the genre on its ear, while remaining true to their roots as such.

Tickets: pre-sale $12, at the door $15.

On Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. it’s Harma White, the Fraser Valley’s best ’70s-style rock band with some reggae grooves and soulful singin’.

Tickets: pre-sale $12, at the door $15.

On Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. it’s the May long weekend finale with two awesome alt rock bands from Vancouver — a double bill with Wooden Horsemen and Small Town Artillery. There will be sing-alongs, great energy and groovy horn sections.

Wooden Horseman: Their forthcoming album, Past Lives, stands both as a fiery testament to the American South, and an acknowledgment of the intimate relationship between music and spirituality. Influenced by Alan Lomax’s ‘American Patchwork’ series, tracks such as “I’ve Been Changed” and “You Better Mind” aim to harness the raw spirit of gospel while maintaining the band’s signature modern rock n’ roll sound. Swampy, sweaty and downright dirty blues mix with ethereal harmonies and a blazing horn section, resulting in a gritty, powerful, and ultimately unforgettable live experience.

Small Town Artillery: A rock-and-roll band with a horn section originally from Kaslo, B.C. Founding members and blood brothers, Tom and Derek van Deursen have been playing music together for 20 years. The band has been playing professionally under this name for five years. They’ve headlined the Rio Theatre, Imperial Vancouver, The Cultch and have independently booked an extensive summer 2019 tour of over 35 shows, including Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest, Edge of the World Festival, Tiny Lights Festival and many more. In 2018 they were chosen as one of the top 100 bands in Canada by CBC Searchlight judges, signed to Jump Attack! Records out of East Vancouver and released their third LP titled, “Don’t Talk Away The Magic.” The band’s success and buzz are due to their high-octane live show, relentless self-promotion and strong desire to see a lifelong dream realized, 20 years in the making.

Tickets: pre-sale $20, at the door $25.

Presale tickets available at eventbrite.ca.

