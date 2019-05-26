Touchstones gala celebrates the great outdoors

Submitted

In 1886 the Hall brothers set out north of Washington in search of gold, and instead discovered a rich silver deposit. The rush that followed brought the original settlers to what would eventually be known as Nelson.

The Hall brothers were the first to break a trail toward Nelson, and they set in motion a long, rich history of breaking trails — first for mining, and later for skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and rock climbing.

The third annual Touchstones Nelson: Museum of Art and History gala, Breaking Trail, being held Saturday, June 1, celebrates the great outdoors, and the treasures offered by our landscape. From Whitewater Ski Hill to Kokanee Glacier to the Slocan Valley Rail Trail and beyond, there is a natural playground that through history has earned a reputation deserving of celebration.

Breaking Trail promises to be an exciting evening of delicious food catered by the Hume Hotel and brews by Torchlight Brewing Co, as well as music, live painting by Maya Heringa, a floral installation from BellaFlora, live and silent auctions, a theatre performance and tours of the museum. It is an excellent opportunity to connect with some of the area’s most influential community leaders, and a chance to contribute to the museum — which is a cornerstone of the arts, history and culture in Nelson.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Touchstones shop in person or over the phone at 250-352-9813 or via a Touchstones board member. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for a limited time. There are only 200 tickets available and will sell out fast, so don’t wait to secure your ticket to the gala event of the summer.