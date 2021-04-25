TOSH to stage modified Grand Prix d’Art in Qualicum Beach

This year’s Grand Prix d’Art will follow strict social distancing between artist and spectators. (PQB News file photo)

The Old School House Arts Centre plans to stage the popular annual Grand Prix D’Art on the sidewalks of Qualicum Beach from July to August.

It’s a live painting competition that showcases artists in Parksville Qualicum Beach, who will draw inspiration from locations in town. They will have three hours to complete their art work.

TOSH has applied to the town for permission and based on its successful staging of a modified event last year, town staff has recommended council approve the request. Staff indicated the town did not receive any complaints related to the event.

The outdoor painting competition will again be modified to ensure COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to by participating artists and also by the spectators.

This year, a maximum of three artists per day will be set up in various locations in town for three hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday from July to August. Appropriate distancing will be maintained between artists and spectators.

Town staff will closely monitor provincial COVID-19 restrictions and work with coordinators to ensure all the requirements are followed.

