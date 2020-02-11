Toronto quartet Harrison2 coming to Courtenay

This week, Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents a wonderful group called Harrison2 (Harrison Squared), featuring Mike Murley and Steve Wallace. It’s a Toronto-based modern jazz quartet that features two up-and-coming instrumentalists, Harrison Vetro (drums) and Harrison Argatoff (tenor saxophone), alongside two mainstays of the Canadian jazz scene, Mike Murley (tenor saxophone) and Steve Wallace (double bass).
The band expresses a distinct Canadian jazz identity, and a forward-thinking modern approach to jazz. Together they have performed shows at Toronto’s premiere jazz club the Rex Hotel, as well as the Emmet Ray. Harrison2 recorded a full-length album in the fall of 2019, which is being released on this cross-Canada tour.
Northern Ranger, Vetro’s first album, released about a year and a half ago, topped fourth on the national jazz charts in Canada and continues to gain international airplay from New York City to Toronto and across Canada.
Showtime at the Avalanche Bar & Grill (275 8th St., Courtenay) is 7:30 p.m. Admission for this wonderful concert is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. For more information about forthcoming jazz performance during 2020, please visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar tab.