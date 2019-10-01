Toronto-based band AVATAAR playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Friday

The event is at the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel at 7 p.m.

Toronto-based band AVATAAR will be the first playing the Revelstoke Jazz Club this season. (Submitted)

Submitted

The Revelstoke Jazz Club is excited to be back with another season of music, and their first show is coming up soon on Wednesday, Oct. 16 featuring the Toronto-based band AVATAAR.

A recipient of the Toronto Jazz Festival’s Special Projects Initiative award for 2016, AVATAAR’s music marries classical Indian music, modern jazz, Brazilian lyricism, atmospheric textures and ambiance, Javanese gamelan and contemporary improvisation.

Cleverly layered and cinematic in scope, the music drives and swirls through a vast sonic palette and has drawn comparison to Mahavishnu Orchestra, Charles Lloyd, Keith Jarrett with Jan Garbarek, late Coltrane, and Oregon.

READ MORE: Photo gallery: Re-live the magic

The resulting confluence is a mesmerizing blend of rhythmic hypnotism, sonic landscapes and soaring melody that marries ancient and modern musical sounds.

AVATAAR’s core personnel includes: Sundar (saxes and flutes), Michael Occhipinti (guitar), Felicity Williams (vocals), Justin Gray (bass and bass veena) , Ravi Naimpally (tablas and percussion), and Max Senitt (drums).

The Jazz Club is located in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel. Doors open at 7 p.m., the music runs from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and admission is by donation.

Don’t miss what promises to be an exciting and memorable evening of live music presented by a truly world class ensemble.

READ MORE: Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,000 breakfasts in schools

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.