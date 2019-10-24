Toronto band Monowhales play Kelowna Thursday night

Monowhales are set to take the stage Thursday night at Fernando's pub at 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Alt-Rock group Monowhales is set to play in Kelowna on their first-ever Canadian-wide tour.

The group will play their first of three B.C. dates in Kelowna at Fernando’s Pub Thursday, Nov. 24, followed by stops in Victoria and Vancouver.

Monowhales are an alternative rock group from Toronto, Ont. fronted by singer-songwriter Sally Shaar. The group has created a name for themselves in the Toronto music scene, with large support from local radio stations.

Their new hit single RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down) has reached the 29th spot on the Canadian alt-charts and has become a crowd favourite at their shows.

“It’s been really fun (to play live) and when people do know it that’s even better,” said Monowhales vocalist Sally Shaar.

“We always like to involve the audience as much as we can. I feel like even before we put it out, we were playing it live and testing it out and it just felt so good. Everything surrounding the song was positive, so even now putting it out it’s doing well and we had a good feeling about it all along.”

Since releasing their new single and embarking on the Canadian tour, Shaar says she has a new appreciation for the support they have outside the greater Toronto area.

“Calgary and Red Deer stations have recently picked up the song. There’s a lot of new stations featuring it, so I think it’s awesome that it’s getting more national play. We’re excited that more and more people are down to play the song outside the province and hopefully we can grow that outside the country.”

Monowhales perform at the Fernado’s Pub in Kelowna at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.