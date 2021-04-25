Top Canadian folk duo to perform Livestreamed at Studio 64

MIKE REDFERN

If you are a fan of folk, country, and bluegrass music you are in for a treat May 15 when the Live at Studio 64 team brings you a livestreamed concert from Horsefly, BC, featuring the multiple award-winning folk duo, . If you haven’t yet heard of this Cariboo husband-and-wife folk-singing sensation you can find plenty of information about them on the Internet so I won’t list the numerous awards they have received or their full discography here. Suffice to say it is impressive, including two Junos for best Traditional Roots Album of the Year in 2016 and 2018.

The plaudits for all their recordings are copious. Of their latest release, Bet on Love, recorded in 2020 with guests John Reischman on mandolin and Patrick Metzger on bass and nominated for another Juno in 2021 as well as for numerous Canadian Folk Music Awards, American Songwriter magazine said: “To call Bet on Love anything other than masterful would be a disservice” and the UK’s Fatea magazine stated: “Beautifully sung and simply and consummately played, it’s another wonderful addition to a catalogue of music that simply gets better and better.”

Jason Romero builds, plays, and teaches banjo and guitar at the couple’s workshop in Horsefly when he’s not performing. The workshop caught fire in 2016, destroying most of their instruments, but the couple rebuilt it as a workshop and recording studio and recorded their next album, Sweet Old Religion, there in 2018.

The May 15 concert starts at 7 p.m. and should be a beauty. It will be accessible on Facebook and You Tube. Access details will be posted on the Kimberley Arts website (www.kimberleyarts.com) and through social media shortly before the concert date. To avoid the few technical difficulties that were experienced in live-streaming the previous two concerts this spring, this concert will be pre-recorded, reports Live at Studio 64 committee chairperson, Keith Nicholas, to ensure a seamless production.

This will be the third and final concert in the 2021 spring series of Livestreamed at Studio 64. The series has been supported by a grant from the BC Gaming Commission and local donations. Plans for a Live at Studio 64 series this fall are on hold awaiting greater clarity as to the pandemic restrictions that will likely be in place then. If it appears that hosting a live concert at Centre 64 is not on the cards this fall, the committee has decided to postpone the next series until spring 2022 in the hope that they can go live by that time. To help make that possible they encourage everyone to keep their distance, wear their mask, stay safe and stay healthy.

