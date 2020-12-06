Tom Jackson’s ‘Huron Carole’ concert goes virtual to feed hungry Canadians

This holiday season Tom Jackson isn’t touring The Huron Carole the way he normally would, which is a drag for him and his band, not to mention fans of those Christmas songs and stories, but he’s excited by at least one aspect of the virtual performances being rolled out in November and December.
The online benefit concert was recorded last summer at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios for broadcast in areas of Canada on select dates, as part of a 33rd-annual effort to raise money to feed people in need.
“I think it will raise more awareness and more funds for people who need it, more than we ever have,” Jackson said.
For Victoria, the all-ages Huron Carole shows Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. using Zoom.
The schedule of virtual tour dates is posted to huroncarole.ca, with additional B.C. events.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert was recorded by Jackson and his band of Vancouver-area musicians, including music director Tom McKillip, Darryl Havers, John MacArthur Ellis, Kirby Barber and Chris Nordquist. McKillip suggested Blue Frog Studios, and Jackson and his wife, project manager Alison Jackson, made their way west for the session.
The Canada Life-sponsored online show, produced by Tomali Pictures Ltd. and Joe Media Group, is billed as “a world-class concert experience intended to leverage fundraising opportunities for varied hosts.”
For Jackson and company, the work now involves spreading word about the online edition of The Huron Carole.
“The need is never greater, as we’re in a battle with this virus and also with mental health,” he added.
“This year we can help people at a time when they’re at home, to be happy at home and rekindle that Christmas spirit, the spirit that I remember when I was a kid. Yeah, I get it every year, but probably not like this year.”
