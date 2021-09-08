Tofino Jazz Festival lights up the Village Green with free music on Sept. 10 and 11

Friday Coastal Queer Alliance presents an art exhibit and Saturday there is bucket drumming for all

Headliner The Della Kit with Xhalida and Kapok performs on Friday evening at Tofino’s Village Green in collaboration with Coastal Queer Alliance. (Submitted photo)

Get ready to boogie those pandemic blues away.

The Tofino Jazz Festival returns this weekend with free concerts from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Village Green Friday and Saturday evening, plus $10 at the door shows at the Hatch Waterfront Pub.

Festival producer Sophie L’Homme says to get in just bring a blanket or camping chair to the Village Green.

“There will be a lot of space for everybody. That’s why we did it at the Village Green instead of the end of the road this year so there is more space for everyone,” said L’Homme.

Masks are recommended, but not mandatory, and volunteers will be at the entrance gathering names and phone numbers for contact tracing.

“We will mow the lawn of the Village Green and people will have to stick to their section of mowed lawn. Once your chair or picnic blanket is down, you are allowed to dance around your blanket. We’re not allowed to have a mosh pit at the front. There can still be some movement, but everyone needs to have their place to sit down.”

Friday evening is a collaborative effort with Tofino’s newest nonprofit, Coastal Queer Alliance.

“They’ll be putting on an art show at the same time with queer artists. Friday night is an LGBTQ+Two celebration,” said L’Homme.

Award-nominated Haida loop-poet Ms.PAN!K will open up the sound stage on Friday followed by headliner The Della Kit with vocalists Xhalida and Kapok and drummer Sean Mitchelle.

On Saturday, folks can join a free bucket drum lesson at 5 p.m. led by percussion star Gilbran Chong then Canadian multi-instrumentalist Lothar Myck will rock the crowd and funky reggae musician Caleb Hart and the Royal Youths will surely bring everyone to their feet when they take to the stage.

“I love bucket drumming. Usually we have a dance lesson, but we can’t really do that because of COVID but now we can drum our COVID anger away,” L’Homme said.

This is the third showing of the Tofino Jazz Festival, which was launched with the goal of simply making music available.

“I just want to make music accessible to anyone no matter your revenue, where you’re from, whether you’re a tourist or a local. There is no alcohol involved and it’s just open doors to anyone who wants to come and enjoy some good music,” she said.

For the full 2021 Tofino Jazz Festival event schedule, visit https://tofinojazzfestival.com.

nora.omalley@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: BC Arts grant funding breathes new life into Tofino’s community theatre

READ: West Coast grad JESSIA now a rising Canadian pop star

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News