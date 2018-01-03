Toast the New Year with Magic of Vienna

The Kamloops Symphony invites you to join them in celebrating the New Year with a concert filled with effervescent music at The Magic of Vienna, on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm.

Joining the KSO as the guest artist for this concert is Mark Ferris, violin. He is the concertmaster of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, and spent 17 years with the acclaimed CBC Radio Orchestra. Ferris has played or been featured on dozens of successful recordings, including two Juno Award-winning albums by the CBC Radio Orchestra and Phil Dwyer. He is also a founding member and composer for the Yaletown String Quartet.

Audiences have come to expect The Magic of Vienna program to be full of joyful, light-hearted and scintillating music, and this year’s concert is no exception. Highlights of the program include sparkling works by Brahms, Kodaly, Sarasate and, of course, the Viennese Waltz King himself, Strauss.

Tickets are $30, $10 for students (under 19), $15 TD Soundcheck members (age 19 to 34), and can be purchased from Kamloops Live! Box Office at 1-866-374-5483 or www.kamloopslive.ca, Wearabouts Salmon Arm or at the door.