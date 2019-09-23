Time Well Wasted playing Courtenay Friday night

Time Well Wasted is unchallenged as the hottest dance band in the Comox Valley and beyond. Over 19 years, nearly 60 musicians have played with the band and without a doubt, the current line-up of outstanding musicians is the strongest.

Bandleader, trumpet player and vocalist Dave Robertson fronts the powerful five-piece horn section which features member Claudio Fantinato on alto saxophone. A veteran jazz/r&b player and soloist, Fantinato is a dynamic addition to lineup. The TWW horn section including Roger Kirk, Julie Kenny and Paul Nuez push the key component of the band’s signature sound – horns, horns and more horns.

The TWW rhythm section is a musical freight train – powerful and rock-steady. With Art Van Volsen on drums, John Mang on keyboards and vocals, Jeff Gillespie on guitars (lots of them) and vocals, Brian “Fuzz” Morissette on percussion and vocals, and Mike Hilland on bass guitar, it’s impossible to ignore the inherent human need to get up and dance.

On the front line, Charity Monroe and Lindsay Klassen are the band’s powerhouse vocalists. Monroe and Klassen deliver range, power and stunning vocal range to every song the band performs.

The Time Well Wasted repertoire includes very best of funk, soul, rock, rhythm and blues, including Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Tori Kelly, Tower of Power, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars, Doobie Brothers, Kool and the Gang, Bee Gees, Toto, Powder Blues, Chicago, Little Feat, Steely Dan, Santana, Aretha Franklin … and many, many more.

Time Well Wasted is performing this Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., at the Flying Canoe West Coast Pub. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door.