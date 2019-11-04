“Time of the Season,” singers The Zombies coming to Cranbrook in April

The Kootenay Concert Connection has announced their next exciting booking for Cranbrook: on April. 22 at the Key City Theatre, catch ’60s British psyche-rock band The Zombies, most famous for their big hit “Time of the Season,” one of the seminal songs of the generation and only the second track from a U.K. band to hit number one in America, after The Beatles.

The group was originally formed in 1961 in the City of St. Albans in Hertfordshire, U.K. by vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist/vocalist Rod Argent, who are both with the band to this day, nearly 60 years later.

In March of this year, The Zombies were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, the ceremony for their induction taking place exactly 50 years to the day after “Time of the Season” first reached number one on the American charts.

The band has never settled into being a nostalgia act. After break of over 20 years, the band followed up their most renown album “Odessey and Oracle” — which was ranked number 100 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s Top 500 Albums of All Time — with “The Return of the Zombies” in 1990. They’ve put out another four albums in the three decades since then and are currently in the studio working on a follow up to 2015’s “Still Got That Hunger.”

“Still Got That Hunger,” also marked a historical moment on the Billboard charts, as it entered them as the same time as their album “Odessey And Oracle” re-entered the Top 100, 48 years after first hitting shelves.

When the band broke up following initial early success, Blunstone went on to a prominent solo career and also played with the Alan Parsons Project. Argent formed ’70s arena-rock band ARGENT who are best known for hits like “Hold Your Head Up,” and “God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll To You.”

Tickets for The Zombies at Key City Theatre on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. go on sale on Friday, Nov. 8. All seats are reserved and priced at $55. You can but tickets at the Key City Theatre box office, over the phone from 250-426-7006, or online at www.keycitytheatre.com

