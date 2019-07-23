Tijuana Brass Tribute playing at Simms Park in Courtenay

The Tijuana Brass Tribute shares the popular music of Herb Alpert at Simms Park in Courtenay at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. This performance is part of the free summer concert series hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Spanning a musical career of over 50 years, Alpert built a solid reputation as one of the most successful performing artists of the 20th century. Formed in 1964, The Tijuana Brass quickly became one of the highest-paid acts in show business with five No. 1 hits, 28 albums, and eight Grammy Awards.

The “BRASS” includes:

Guitarist Rick Husband has performed extensively in big bands, traditional/mainstream jazz combos and country rock groups throughout Vancouver Island. By integrating improvised lines with familiar motifs and genres, Husband is a master at communicating with his audience.

Keyboard master Michael Eddy has performed with a multitude of groups from Dixie to rock. Eddy is a classically trained pianist with a love for jazz. He was musical director for Keyano College Theatre in Fort McMurray for 10 years.

Tom Tinsley heads up percussion. Tinsley has taught drums at various points in his life as well as performing jazz, rock, musical theatre, symphonic and more. Aside from drums, his passion is the vibraphone played as a solo instrument in small group settings.

Talented multi-instrumentalist Grahame Edwards plays acoustic and electric bass, percussion and trumpet. He has played in collaborations in every genre, but his first love is improvised music and composing his own jazz tunes.

Jeff Agopsowicz is a trombone player whose musical studies include Mohawk College as well as the Canadian Armed Forces School of Music. Since retiring from an active musical career in the Armed Forces, Agopsowicz spends time on musical compositions, freelance performing and occasional cruise ship work.

Featured on trumpet is Jay Havelaar. Originally from Campbell River, Havelaar spent several years playing in the UBC Jazz Ensemble and Quintessence Brass before returning to Vancouver Island to establish himself in the mid-island music scene.

Trumpeter and band leader Jake Masri was first attracted to the music of Albert before taking up trumpet at age 11. He is passionate about jazz and also draws inspiration from a wide variety of genres including classical repertoire, musical theater, Afro-Cuban/New Orleans and bebop. Masri has performed with many jazz ensembles.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays include Big Little Lions, Aug. 11; Retro Rock Revival, Aug. 18; My Generation with a Food Bank Drive on Aug. 25.

For concert information, call the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record, The Goat 98.9 FM, What’s On Comox Valley and the City of Courtenay.