Tiffany Desrosiers featured in new reality show

Former Langley Has Talent winner will join dozens of other musicians in Canadian tour

Tiffany Desrosiers is being featured in the new reality show, RiseUp TV. Submitted photo

A local musician is giving fans an inside look at life on the road.

Tiffany Desrosiers will be featured in RiseUp TV, a concert series and reality show, that follows the lives of several musicians as they embark on a 12-city tour across Canada.

Travelling together in a chartered bus, the 12-episode show will highlight the performances, the bus trip, the hotels and adventures along the way.

Desrosiers, the winner of the first ever Langley Has Talent contest in 2011, has worked and performed with a number of big names in the music industry, including David Foster, Mark Masri, Ben Harper, Jackson Browne and Loverboy.

In 2009 she released a self-titled album, followed by the EP Fearless in 2015. She has also toured across North America with opera-pop quartet Vivace, and performed at the 2010 Olympics with Classical Nouveauz and Il Voce.

Also featured in RiseUp TV are musicians Tod Hughes, Mackenzie Dayle, Samson Brown, Julie Curly, Down the Void, Ian K, Solvent of Society, Cyphier, JMAXX, Pat Belliveau, Symentha Holmns, Stephen B Lawrence, Bree Taylor, Missy Knott, Enevold, The Rekkening, Simon Henley, DJ Ineffect, OG Jonah, Cati Landry, The Phonosonics, Taylor Merrick, Carla Bonnell, Renita Zintel, Petically Contagious, The Nation, Bethany Rose, Q Divano, Jackson Reed, The Able Kind, Roger Boucher, Azariah Paris, Cander, Delaney Rose, The Heatseekers, Mike O’Howe, Three Scotch in, Kyle Haynes, Battered Ego’s, Three of us, Dimigod, After Alice, Anna-Liese, Michawl Mcmillan, Teemus Supreme and Maplerun.

Each of the 12 shows on the tour will be hosted by hypnotist/magician Roger Boucher.

The tour kicks off in Victoria, B.C. on May 20, and continues on to Coquitlam, B.C. (May 21), Kelowna, B.C. (May 22), Revelstoke, B.C. (May 23), Calgary, Alta. (May 24), Edmonton, Alta. (May 25), Windsor, Ont. (May 28), London, Ont. (May 29), Hamilton, Ont. (May 30), Etobicoke, Ont. (May 31), Peterborough, Ont. (June 1) and Montreal, Que. (June 2).

For more info, visit www.facebook.com/riseuptvnetwork.

