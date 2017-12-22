Tidemark and Campbell River Literacy give community a free concert for Family Literacy Day!

The Tidemark Theatre and Campbell River Literacy Association will present their annual free children's concert in celebration of Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.

This year’s Family Literacy Concert will focus on the learning magic of physical play, improv and comedy with professional ‘zaniac’, Alex Zerbe.

“Family Literacy Week is the Campbell River Literacy Association and its community partner’s gift to the families of Campbell River,” says Kat Eddy, CRLA’s Executive Director. “All events are free and celebrate the parents of our city as their children’s first and best teachers.”

The free concert for Campbell River families was made possible in part by donations from community members and organizations such as, the Campbell River Community Foundation to the Tidemark’s Theatre Angels Program.

“We have this incredible program called Theatre Angels,” Heidi Cuff, Tidemark’s Programming and Marketing Coordinator says, “and through it, we make tickets available to people and families in Campbell River with limited incomes to attend selected presentations throughout our season. This helps increase exposure to the arts and promotes inclusiveness of the theatre, as well as reaching youth and adults who wouldn’t necessarily have access to the arts otherwise.”

In order to respect the anonymity of recipients, tickets are given to local non-profit, charitable organizations for distribution. The program, which has expanded every year since its inception, supports many different organizations and the communities they serve: John Howard Society, Campbell River Literacy, KDC Health, Campbell River Family Services, Laichwiltach Family Life Society, Campbell River Women’s Center and the Immigrant Welcome Center – to name a few.

Last year, the Tidemark and CRLA partnered to present a free The Kerplunks concert and tickets sold out in just a few days.

“This is our small way of giving back to the community and everyone who has always helped and supported us,” says Cuff. “We have so much fun organizing it and the community is so appreciative and receptive, we are thrilled that we have been able to turn it into an annual event.”

And this year, the Family Literacy Concert will focus on the learning magic of physical play, improv and comedy with professional 'zaniac', Alex Zerbe."

His show zigzags between a comedic onslaught of absurd ideas and odd skills. Beatboxing, juggling, dancing, singing, music and magic are just a few of the things that led Piers Morgan of America’s Got Talent to call Zerbe, “The total package.” During the show vegetables are sliced in half by flying playing cards, flaming torches and bowling balls are juggled with ease and every audience volunteer leaves the stage in triumph.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, What’s On Digest and Campbell River Community Foundation, the Tidemark Theatre and Campbell River Literacy Association proudly present, Alex Zerbe in celebration of Family Literacy Day at the Tidemark Theatre on January 27, 2018. Tickets are free and can be reserved at the Box Office Tuesday through Friday between 12pm and 4pm starting January 5th, 2018. First come, first served. Limit four per family with festival seating. For more information about the Tidemark’s Theatre Angels Program or to donate, visit tidemarktheatre.com or call 287.PINK.