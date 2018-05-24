Thursday night jazz wraps for the season

To conclude the regular jazz season this Thursday, Georgia Straight Jazz Society had to deal with an emergency; for health reasons, Jennifer Scott and Rene Worst are unable to play our final show (for the first time in nine years).

When we recently learned of this, our immediate instinct was to contact Ryan Oliver, tenor saxophonist, considering his most amazing performance just over a month ago, to see if he was prepared to play an encore concert.

Fortunately, he said yes.

So, we’re happy to tell all jazz fans that one of Canada’s great sax artists will once again take the stage at Avalanche Bar and Grill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31. People are still talking about his previous show, and there has been a real buzz in the jazz community about this second opportunity to hear his music, accompanied by his amazing band.

Juno-nominated saxophonist Ryan Oliver honed his craft living on Canada’s west coast, and in Amsterdam, Toronto and New York. He has maintained a busy schedule as one of Canada’s most in-demand saxophonists, recently releasing Strive! featuring jazz legend Victor Lewis.

Over the last 10 years, Oliver has toured throughout the world with legendary Canadian group, The Shuffle Demons. He is a member of Juno-award-winning Aboriginal blues/rock performer Derek Miller’s band, and appears on Miller’s most recent recording, featuring Stevie Ray Vaughn’s rhythm section Double Trouble and Willie Nelson. He has received numerous Canada and Ontario Arts Council grants for touring, recording and education and was nominated for the 2013 Prix De Jazz.

Oliver has worked as an adjudicator for the Fraser MacPherson Scholarship Fund and the Victoria Jazz Festival. In 2017, he took over as the new executive director for the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC). For more information, go to ryanoliver.ca.

Go to georgiastraightjazz.com for more information about this season’s 38 jazz performances, and scheduled concerts in the forthcoming 2018-19 season. That way, you will quickly realize why Courtenay has become a significant performance destination on the Canadian jazz scene.

Admission to the concert is $10 for members, $12 for non-members.

As a footnote, look for next week’s press release about a special post-season concert on June 7; a celebration of life for two well loved and respected jazz artists, Neil Clark and Art Ellefson, who both died during the past two weeks. Admission will be by donation, and proceeds will go to the Hospice Foundation.