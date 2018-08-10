Throwdown back at Peachfest

The Penticton Yes Project and their goal of opening a youth resource centre is the beneficiary of fundraising efforts at the Penticton Throwdown BMX and Skateboard competition Saturday. Submitted photo

There is over $2,000 worth of cash and prizes in the Pentown Throwdown BMX and Skateboard competition at the Riverside Skate Park located beside Loco Landing Adventure Park this Saturday at the 71st annual Peach Festival.

Starting at noon there will be a by-donation barbecue fundraiser for The YES Project sponsored by IGA Penticton. All the funds raised from the barbecue portion of the event will be going towards YES’ Youth Resource Centre fundraising campaign.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Pentown Throwdown once again this year. YES is making an impact in our community and we are happy to support them year-round. We’ve also employed countless youth at IGA which is a cornerstone of our community support,” said Colin Powell, owner of IGA Penticton, Summerland and OK Falls.

Along with the competition and the BBQ fundraiser, there will be by-donation face painting, the B.C. Dragoons will be on site with their Tactical Armored Vehicle and the Reptile Guy will be bringing along a variety of reptiles for people to experience.

Lead organizer and Peachfest director, Ryan Wuthe wanted to grow the Pentown Throwdown to include more activities than just the BMX and skateboard competition with the goal of providing a youth-focused activity and event.

“This event was originally started to include a generation that is often overlooked in our community. Youth are our future and we as a community need to support and invest in our youth, which is why it was so important for Boyd Autobody and Glass to jump on board again as a title sponsor,” said Wuthe. Boyd will also be kicking off the barbecue fundraiser with a $1,000 donation.

“We hope to raise $3,000 for Youth Resource Centre and help them reach their fundraising goal,” said Wuthe. “I have kids who are growing up here and I want them to have all the resources and opportunities that other larger communities do.”

The YES Project is in the second phase of the fundraising campaign for the Youth Resource Centre.

“The money received during the Pentown Throwdown will be going towards renovating and opening Foundry Penticton on the main floor of the Youth Resource Centre building located at 501 Main St.,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The registration fee for the BMX and Skateboard competition is $20 and includes lunch. The competition is run by Pentagon Boardshop and Freedom the Bike Shop and is a helmet mandatory event. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the competition starting around noon. Amateurs are encouraged to register.

For more info about The YES project or to make a donation to the Youth Resource Centre fundraising campaign visit www.cfso.net.