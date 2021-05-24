Three shows to run at Parksville’s McMillan Arts Centre in June

Next month the McMillan Arts Centre (MAC) in Parksville will host three exhibits, one of which will donate all sale proceeds to the arts centre itself.

Richard Alm, Paul Stuart and Susan Schaefer will each be showing from June 1 until June 27.

Alm’s exhibit, formally known as Spatialist Nouveau and now known as What If???, focuses on providing viewers with an understanding of the ten structured pieces on display, plus exhibiting a large selection of smaller and medium works. At Alm’s request, he will donate all proceeds from sales of his artwork to the MAC as a means to support its people and programs.

READ MORE: Grade 9 student Emily Dao has artwork on display at the MAC in Parksville

Stuart’s exhibit, titled Get a New Look For Your Living Space, will be a bold and colourful exhibit that is easy for viewers to understand what he strives for – paint on canvas that is arranged in a manner pleasing to the eye. Visually speaking, Stuart said that the nuance of minimalism and the boldness of expressionism define his interest.

Schaefer’s work had originally been on display last year, in March 2020, but was forced to end two weeks into the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, MAC has given Schaefer a ‘reboot’ by offering her exhibit New Works – Re Works – Regroup – Reboot another showing.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News