Three Nanaimo-area writers up for CBC Non-fiction Prize

Sheila Brooke of Gabriola Island and Nanaimo’s Vicki McLeod and Rachael Preston (from left) have made the 35-person longlist for the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize. (Photos courtesy Auralia Brooke/Wendy D/Ian Warren)

Three local writers are in the running for this year’s CBC Non-fiction Prize.

On Sept. 17, CBC Books announced the longlist for its annual award for short, unpublished non-fiction stories, and among the 35 writers from across Canada are Vicki McLeod and Rachael Preston of Nanaimo and Gabriola Island’s Sheila Brooke.

McLeod and Preston are nominated for their works Georgie and The Story Teller, respectively, while Brooke is the lone candidate with two pieces in the competition, Le Trajet/The Way There and The Curve of Forgetting.

The winner receives a $6,000 award from the Canada Council for the Arts, has their entry published on CBC Books and gets the chance to take part in a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. The four finalists each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council and their works will also be published on CBC Books.

This year’s judges are writers Yasuko Thanh and Bill Gaston and journalist Robyn Doolittle.

The shortlist will be revealed on Sept. 24 with the winner being announced on Oct. 1.

