Three Little Pigs musical live in Kelowna

The hilarious musical The Three Little Pigs will squeal with delight at the WorkRoom located at 100-2600 Enterprise Way.

This delightful performance for young audiences runs Feb. 14 to 24.

Embark on a charming and witty adventure with three little pigs as they battle the big bad wolf.

From Stiles and Drewe, the award-winning musical team behind Honk! and Broadway’s Mary Poppins, comes The Three Little Pigs, a “very curly musical tail” that is perfect for the entire family.

This new version of the classic story is full of catchy songs, clever rhymes and silly charm, but also has some very smart things to say about home and family with strong educational components.

When the pigpen starts to look like a real sty, Mother says it’s time to leave and build something new. Help Cha, Siu and Bao watch for wolves while they use hay, sticks and bricks to make it in a big, bad world.

The Three Little Pigs teaches little ones how success can be achieved through hard work and perseverance. Filled with humour, this endearing tale will leave you squealing with glee and howling with laughter.

Meet the cast after the show in costume and get autographs and pictures. There will be pre show activities too!

A Relaxed Performance will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Relaxed performances are well-suited to all young audiences and have been established to welcome people who will benefit from a more relaxed performance environment, including people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

They can also be a good introductory experience for first-time theatregoers. The performance itself is unchanged, but there is a more relaxed attitude to noise and movement. The house lights in the theatre are also adjusted, so that it is not quite as dark as usual. There are also additional supports before and during the show including a designated relief area that can be used throughout your visit to take a break.

As part of this initiative, Kelowna Actors Studio has created a visual guide that provides a detailed description of what it’s like to visit the theatre. Patrons often find it helpful to review these with the young people they are bringing, prior to attending a performance.

The show is directed and choreographed by Dawn Ewen, with music direction by Spencer Bach and stage manager Sophie Jederman.

The cast includes, Mikayla Jones (Siu), Deslyn Bach (Bao), Emily MacArthur (Cha), Niki Kennedy (Mother Pig), Megan Freedman (Twit), Morgan Hergott (Twoo) and Tully Johnson (Wolf).

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children or an exciting Family Pack (2 adults and 2 children) $64 at the Kelowna Tickets Box Office, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100-2600 Enterprise Way, Monday through Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased online at KelownaActorsStudio.com

Complimentary Valentine’s milk and cookies will be served before the performance on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Complimentary pizza by Domino’s Pizza will be served before the performance onThursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

