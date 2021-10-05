Three haunted Halloween experiences featured at Abbotsford farm

Maan Farms offers options that include being grabbed by the actors

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is offering three haunted experiences from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. (Dylaina Gollub Photography)

Maan Farms Haunts, the creators of the Scariest Corn Maze in Canada, are back at it again, with three experiences offered this year.

The Abbotsford farm this year features Pitch Black (an attraction where the actors can touch the guests), the Bloodied Carny Corn Maze, and the Twisted Pagan Forest.

“Within blood-stained corn field rows, fears and nightmares will take shape in ways never experienced,” says Amir Maan, operations manager.

The circus has found its way into the corn maze, where haunted clowns and other evil carnies await. Guests have 20 minutes to endure these nighmares.

The new Twisted Pagan Forest attraction is a 25-minute walking experience in the depths of a 10-acre forest. It crawls with spiders, mystical creatures, and a ghostly colony clawing up from the depths of hell.

Pitch Black is a first in Canada. It is a 15- to 20-minute sensory experience where guests have the option of being touched and grabbed, pulled further into the darkness.

Maan Farms is also offering a midway area to relax and unwind in between the haunted experiences, full of fall sips and bites plus Maan Farms’ Beltzer and Blood Bar.

The bar contains Maan Farms’ newest alcoholic beverage, Beltzer, which is their berry wine seltzer and “blood in a bag” – their award-winning fruit wine in a blood bag.

Fall bites include Double Pumpkin SpiceCream, festive beverages (pumpkin spice and salted caramel apple lattes and apple cider slushies), freshly popped kettle corn, pumpkin pie, samosas, butter chicken bowls, and chai tea.

Tickets are available online at maanfarms.com. Ticket prices are tiered based on demand.

