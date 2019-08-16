Three concerts left in Mill Lake Music series in Abbotsford

Performances every Saturday at Kariton Art Gallery until Aug. 31

Three concerts remain in the Mill Lake Music Concert Series.

The series has been running every Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. throughout the summer at the Kariton Art Gallery (2313 Ware St.) in Mill Lake Park.

Thistle Dew is the featured group on Aug. 17. This three-part female vocal group comes from different countries, provinces and musical backgrounds.

Thistle Dew aims to create a distinctly folk choral sound. Wielding only stringed acoustic instruments and their voices, Julia Ziegler, Laurel Nessim, and Laura Wheeler create uniquely balanced harmonic approaches to all styles of music.

Next up in the series is Innerwild on Aug. 24. The band features guitars, bass, and drums with vocals plus one tenor saxophone and a plethora of musical styles.

Performing at the last concert of the series on Aug. 31 is Western Jaguar, hailing from Maple Ridge.

Western Jaguar is an alternative indie rock group that originated as the solo project of songwriter Jeffrey Trainor.

It has since evolved into a stirring union of reverb-drenched guitars, pulsating bass and bruising percussion.

Western Jaguar has drawn comparisons to groups such as Band on Horses, The Killers, and Death Cab For Cutie, while simultaneously evoking connection to genres such as dream pop, art rock and post rock.

Western Jaguar was the 2015 winner of CIVL Radio’s Battle of the Bands competition, as well as runner-up for the Fraser Valley Music Awards’ (FVMA) Live Performer of the year in 2017.

The group was a nominee in the alternative-rock category of the 2016 FVMAs.

Western Jaguar is composed of Trainor on guitar and vocals, AJ Buckley on guitar and vocals, Davis Zand on bass and David Montgomery on drums.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on, as seating is limited. Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.