Three Canadian-style community birthday bashes on tap for Langley

Three Canada Day events are focused around Langley's heritage sites, plus Willoughby Community Park.

Among the Canada Day celebrations being held throughout Fort Langley on July 1, there will once again be a citizenship ceremony at the Fort Langley National Historic Site at 10 a.m. (Langley Advance files)

Triple the fun for Langley families this Canada Day.

While there is not as much emphasis being put on the country’s birthday this year, compared to the 150th anniversary celebration last year, there are still three different parties being planned in Langley alone for July 1.

Once again the Fort Langley National Historic Site will be a major Canada Day attraction, hosting the always popular citzenship ceremonies in the morning, followed by various entertainment, historic demonstrations, and exhibits offered throughout the rest of the day.

Celebrate Canada’s 151st Birthday at the site where British Columbia was born, suggested promotions officer Nancy Hildebrand. Festivities there run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Enjoy multicultural music and dances to witness some of the cultures that helped form the great country Canada is now,” she said. “Sure to be an exciting day for everyone with facepainting, airbrush tattoos, henna, flag raising, cake, and pictures with Parka.”

Across the street

There are two other, free family-oriented Canada Day parties being planned in the Township, including one just across the street from the historic site, at the Langley Centennial Museum and BC Farm Museum.

Well, actually the festivities in the village start a little earlier in the morning with the Fort Langley Lions Club serving up their popular pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m.

Then, there will be a ceremonial flagraising at 10 a.m., in front of the museums followed by the musical styling of the Genuine Jug Band getting underway at 10:35 a.m. on a stage on King Street.

The Fort Langley Canada Day event will be in full swing outside the museums from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., where guests can explore vendors and displays, try hands-on activities and games, get their faces painted, take a hayride, and visit critters at a petting zoo and reptile exhibit, organizers said Thursday, revealing their plans for this year’s festivities.

Food services will be on hand and stilt walkers and magicians will provide roving entertainment.

Welcoming ceremonies and a Canada birthday cake for guests will be presented at 12:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, a variety of musical and cultural entertainment will be provided by singer Glisha Del La Cruz, Hanyang Chinese Dancers, Opus One Women’s Choir, the all-ladies folk band The Ladybugs, Celtica Dance School, Cheedong Drummers, and the Thunderbird Fast Draw Club.

Tillers Folly brings their blend of roots music and history to the main stage at 1:45 p.m. and the Genuine Jug Band returns at 2:40 p.m. to wind down the event.

Admission to the Langley Centennial Museum is free on Canada Day and it will remain open until 4:45 p.m. for visitors to explore.

Theatre as well

Then, at 7 p.m., Bard in the Valley will present a free performance of Romeo and Juliet at the nearby Fort Langley Community Hall as part of Canada Day in Fort Langley.

Willoughy will be buzzing

Also on July 1, a variety of free Canada Day activities, entertainment, and live musical performances next to the Langley Events Centre.

These activities run from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Willoughby Community Park, at 7888 200th Street.

The new Willoughby amphitheatre stage, which was built last year to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, will feature a number of performers.

It kicks off with Norden the Magician at 11:15 am., Circus Lab at 12:15pm and 3:15pm, 15-year-old singer/songwriter Ashley Pater performing at 1p.m., ventriloquist Kellie Haines and friends at 2:30 p.m, Celtic band Kailyarders at 4 p.m., and Kunda African Culture Music and Dance concluding the Canada Day performances at 5:15 p.m.

Throughout the day, guests at Willoughby Community Park can visit a mini version of the Langley Community Farmers’ Market, and a kids’ one will keep youngsters busy with facepainting, arts and crafts, mini golf, Pacific Trackless Trains, community vendors, games, and inflatables.

Youngsters can also play in the playground and cool down in the spray park.

A special Canada Day ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., followed by Canada Day cupcakes.

Visit tol.ca/canadaday for more details.