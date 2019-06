Hip hop, modern, jazz, ballet, and tap students show their stuff as studio winds up 2018/19

It’s been a busy year for Carlson’s Dance and students and teachers presented the results of their efforts in three huge year-ending shows last weekend.

Packed houses greeted the dancers when they stepped onto the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 7, Saturday, and June 8 and everyone went home satisfied from seeing great shows.

Ballet, jazz, modern, hip hop, tap dancing: it was all there for everyone to see.