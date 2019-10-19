Thrash Wrestling hosts All the Rage international match tonight

Doutonbori Pro Wrestling's Asian Cooger holds the Thrash Wrestling championship belt that he won in West Kelowna last night. He takes on Jayce D'Arcy in a rematch for the belt tonight at the Luso Multicultural Centre at 7 p.m. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

Thrash Wrestling is back in Penticton tonight with a special international flavoured show, featuring wrestlers from the Doutonbori Pro Wrestling organization in Osaka Japan in a night that is All the Rage.

The night’s fight card is fully loaded with matches pitting local Canadian wrestlers against their Japanese counterparts.

“This is going to be a fantastic show,” said Thrash Wrestling promoter Nick Szalanski. “Last night’s show in West Kelowna was awesome, I think tonight’s going to be the same thing. We’re going to have a lot of excellent matches, with a whole different style of wrestling, mixed in with more Canadian style. It’s pretty much going to be Canada versus Japan tonight.”

Some of the big fights to look for include Jayce D’Arcy and his main event rematch against The Asian Cooger. It’s a fight to get back the Thrash Wrestling championship belt D’Arcy lost in West Kelowna last night, before it leaves for Japan forever.

Matt Xstatic takes on Harutoki, Slave will have a bout against Yuto Kikuchi, and O-Ji will take on Penticton’s own, the Blonde Bomber Braydon Goss. There will be plenty of surprises throughout the night as well.

The Japanese wrestlers will give people a chance to see a different kind of wrestling, with its own twists and focuses that the Thrash Wrestling team has been able to learn on their own international tour.

“The matches we had in Japan were awesome,” said Szalanski. “Their competition is so talented, we have great wrestlers in Canada, but the style there in Japan is so much faster, and still heavy-hitting.”

The action starts at the Luso Multicultural Centre in Penticton at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.