(l-r) Haille Johnson, Seanna Armstrong and Taylor Harris sang together during a performance in theThompson Valley Players Christmas Variety Show at the Fall Fair Hall in Barriere. Michelle Johnson photos:

Thompson Valley Players celebrate winter with variety

Thompson Valley Players held a Winter Celebration at the Fall Fair Hall in Barriere on Dec 16 that provided fun for all ages.

The event included a variety show, social hour, mock bar, family dance, silent auction and more.

All funds raised has been earmarked for the Barriere Elementary grade 7 class camping trip to Eagle Bay next summer.

