Thompson-Okanagan artists to showcase their work at Salmon Arm printmaking exhibition

'Pull: Printmaking in the Time of Covid' opens Aug. 28 at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

A portion of Kelly Perry’s silkscreen on paper art, “Pushing and Pulling”, is shown here. The full artwork will be on display at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery from Aug. 28 to Oct. 9, 2021. (Kelly Perry Art)

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is hoping to pull in visitors with its upcoming exhibition.

Opening Saturday, Aug. 28, the gallery is pleased to present, Pull: Printmaking in the Time of Covid, said Tracey Kutschker, the gallery’s director and curator.

On opening day, music and refreshments will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are nine artists featured in Pull, all of them from the Kamloops Printmaking Society. Kutschker describes the society as a group of contemporary artists using print as a form of installation art-making.

The exhibition addresses the unique circumstances each of the nine were in while isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kutschker said their influences include food security, the changing landscape, motherhood and urbanization. The society has members from all around the Thompson-Okanagan region.

“Without the group dynamic to support and evolve ideas, they each identified a passion that helped them cope mentally and emotionally with the global situation,” said Kutschker.

The artists featured in the exhibition are: Ila Crawford, Amanda Forrest-Ewanyshyn, Linda Franklin, Linda Jules, Darlene Kalynka, Maureen Light, Susan Miller, Kelly Perry, and Elizabeth Sigalet.

“This multimedia exhibition is far from traditional printmaking methods, and shows what magic can happen in the repeated form,” said Kutschker.

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and “Pull” will be on display until Oct. 9.

Admission is by donation and Kutschker notes public health orders will be followed in the gallery at all times.

