Thistle Dew to perform Wednesday on the Twilight stage

The three-part female vocal group performs at Mission's Fraser River Heritage Park at 7 p.m.

The Mission Twilight Concert series is underway and next up, on Wednesday, June 19, is Thistle Dew.

The group will take to the stage and make their debut at the summer series.

Thistle Dew is a three-part female vocal group from the Fraser Valley. Coming from different countries, provinces and musical backgrounds they aim to create a distinctly choral sound.

Wielding stringed instruments and their voices, Julia Ziegler, Laurel Nessim and Laura Wheeler create uniquely balanced harmonic approaches to all styles of music.

The concerts occur on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. until Aug. 30. The concert series, sponsored by Prospera Credit Union, has become a staple of summer in Mission at Fraser River Heritage Park. The concerts happen rain or shine and start at 7 p.m.