Third South Okanagan show added for PAW Patrol Live!

A third show was announced for the PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure show at the SOEC

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. The cast have added a third showtime performance due to popular demand. (Submitted photo)

It’s PAW Patrol Live! to the rescue with a third show having been added at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

The other shows are Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

In The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern.

That’s when Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot swing into action and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Things then get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

Then the pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker. Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.

Promoters describe The Great Pirate Adventure as the perfect way for families to make lifelong memories and provide kids with a one-of-a-kind introduction to theatre.

Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has sold three million tickets worldwide, providing fans in over 15 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style productions. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at https://www.pawpatrollive.com/Canada

