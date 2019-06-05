Third annual Raiseberry event raises arts and culture funds

Samson Crowe is among the performers who will be at the third annual Raiseberry event on Saturday at The Reach Gallery Museum.

Red Press Society holds the third annual Raiseberry arts and culture gala at The Reach Gallery Museum (32388 Veterans Way) on Saturday, June 8.

The event, which runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m., features local musicians Samson Crowe and Mark Andrei and the beats of the UFV Bhangra Club.

Local poets Laurel Logan and Jessica Milliken will share their latest work, and artist Shannon Thiesen – former provincial Art Battle winner – will create a painting that attendees could take home with them.

Raiseberry also includes a silent auction, fresh local beer from Old Abbey Ales, and summer sangria on tap.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

Red Press Society is a non-profit organization whose goal is to promote the growth of the thriving regional culture in the Fraser Valley.

Formed in 2016, Red Press hosts and participates in local culture events, and publishes Raspberry, a quarterly magazine which highlights local arts, culture, and community life.

Funds from Raiseberry go towards printing the magazine, hosting events, and supporting local creatives.

Visit redpresssociety.ca for more information or to purchase advanced tickets.

