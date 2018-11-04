There’s no shortage of young musical talent in Chilliwack-Find your new fave at The Centre Rocks XIV

Energizing the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre once more with vibrant local talent is The Centre Rocks XIV. The Centre's concert series showcasing up and coming local musicians returns for its 14th instalment, ad highlights more of the incredibly skilled young performers right in our own backyard.

The Maybells and other electrifying local talent will rock the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Rotary Hall Studio Theatre in a cabaret-style setting on November 10. (Submitted)

Energizing the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre once more with vibrant local talent is The Centre Rocks XIV. The Centre’s concert series showcasing up and coming local musicians returns for its 14th instalment, ad highlights more of the incredibly skilled young performers right in our own backyard.

On November 10, join local musicians as they present both their original work and a few well-known hits when host Anna Ratzlaff and her special guests—Jessica Barbour, We Are Mystic (Natasha Tunnicliffe and Addison de la Cruz), Christa Keats, and The Maybelles (Amber Bergeron, Brittany Sovereign, Katrina Barson, Alexis Beer)—rock the Centre.

Kicking off the night will be Jessica Barbour, a local singer and songwriter who has been compared to artists such as Joni Mitchell and Alanis Morisette. Known for writing and singing incredibly stunning melodies, Barbour’s passion for music comes through clearly when she’s performing.

The second performer of the evening will be We Are Mystic, a duo group of best friends Natasha Tunnicliffe and Addison de la Cruz. Through their songs, they tell stories about the challenges and triumphs of everyday life. Blending together moments of alternative, pop, rock and folk genres, they’ve created a style of music completely their own.

Following We Are Mystic will be Christa Keats and her original folk and alternative set that is fueled by her honest lyrics and bewitching guitar skills.

Closing out the night will be The Maybelles, with a set sure to excite you. From Motown to British Invasion, to the Classic girl groups they emulate, The Maybelles bring a fresh new take on the 60s hits you know and love, with harmonies and melodies that’ll have you singing and dancing along.

These extraordinary local talents will each tell their own stories through their pop, folk, rock, and alternative music. With their unique take on music, these talents are sure to inspire anyone interested in producing their own art, or anyone who wants to see what incredible talent can be found locally.

Whether you are looking for a fun evening out, or want to come out and support the local music scene, the intimate cabaret-style setting of The Centre Rocks is the place to be. Anyone over the age of 19 is allowed to bring their drinks into the theatre to enjoy the live performance!

The Centre Rocks XIV is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at ChilliwackCulturalCentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

