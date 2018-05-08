There’s an App for That exhibit opens soon at Greater Vernon Museum Archives

Cell phones can do just about everything for us now from calculating a tip to measuring an angle to turning on our lights, they have morphed into our filing cabinets and can become entertainment for your pets. Before you had to find your TV remote, grab your cookbook off the shelf and carry your money around with you - now there's an App for all of that.

Come join the conversation at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives and help us brainstorm the staggering number of tasks your mobile phone can do. On display as part of the “There’s an App for That!’ exhibit will be a number of artifacts from our collection that may one day become obsolete due to the advancement of the cell phone. Which ones do you think will remain, despite the competition from cell phones? Which will vanish?

Ten o’clock Saturday, May 26 we’ll kick off this witty exhibit with punch & cookies, while they last! The family-friendly exhibit will remain throughout the summer and into the fall, coming to an end Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Regular admission fees apply. For more information please contact us at 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find us on Facebook.

