Big Brothers Big Sisters Quesnel’s production of Kate’s Big Wedding on Nov. 10 was a hit, raising a net total of around $2,575 for the local charity.

Bride Kate (played by Dorine Greene) and groom Jason (Jon Simpson) were married by officiant Fred (Fred Pulles) in the mock ceremony at St. John Anglican Church, with guests continuing the party and theatrics into the evening in the Billy Barker’s banquet room.

