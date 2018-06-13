Theatre Under the Stars brings Cinderella, 42nd Street to outdoor stage

Jolene Bernardino, Paige Fraser, Joscelyne Tamburri and Julia Ullrich star in ‘42nd Street,’ one of two musical productions being put on by Theatre Under the Stars this summer. Supplied photo by Lindsay Elliott Photography

This summer, Theatre Under the Stars is offering two dream-come-true tales — one of a rags to riches princess who finds her prince charming, the other of an aspiring theatre star who gets her lucky break on Broadway.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and 42nd Street will be performed on alternate nights at Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl July 4 to Aug. 18.

“Last year, we welcomed more than 40,000 guests through our gates. We hope to draw even more musical-theatre fans in 2018 with a pair of outstanding productions led by two distinguished North American directors,” said Naveen Kapahi, TUTS board president, in a press release.

The Tony award winning musical Cinderella promises to transport the hearts of children and adults alike with Fairy Godmothers, glass slippers and the triumph of true love.

Making her TUTS debut is Mallory James as Cinderella, performing alongside fellow newcomers Tré Cotten as Prince Topher and Laura Cowan (Marie, The Fairy Godmother). Joining them is Caitlin Clugston who will play Cinderella’s stepmother (Madame), and Amanda Lourenco and Vanessa Merenda who will star as stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. Michael Wild, who returns to TUTS for his fourth season, will play Prince Topher’s advisor, Sebastian.

The show also features Trinity Western University grad William Tippery as an ensemble member. This is his third appearance in a TUTS production. Growing up in Lynden, Wash. as the middle child of seven kids, Tippery will soon be moving to the UK to pursue a career in acting.

Cinderella is directed by Sarah Rodgers and choreographed by Nicol Spinola, with musical direction by Brent Hughes.

42nd Street is Broadway’s big, brassy song-and-dance extravaganza. The story’s heroine is Peggy Sawyer. Fresh off the bus from small-town America, Peggy is just another face in the chorus line in Broadway’s newest, glitziest show; but when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might finally get her shot at stardom.

Adapted from the cult classic 1933 film (which featured choreography from the legendary Busby Berkeley), the musical is a celebratory ode to the grandest movie musicals of yesteryear. 42nd Street is bursting with all-time classics, including Lullaby of Broadway, Shuffle Off to Buffalo, We’re in the Money and the titular show-stopping, tap-dance spectacular.

Making her TUTS stage debut as the story’s heroine, Peggy Sawyer, is Paige Fraser who stars alongside Jessie Award-winner Janet Gigliotti as stage diva Dorothy Brock. Talented actor Blake Sartin (Billy Lawlor) returns to TUTS following his hilarious portrayal as George in 2017’s The Drowsy Chaperone. Also on stage is TUTS newcomer Lucy McNulty (Maggie) and Andrew Cownden (Julian), who returns for his third season.

Directed by Robert McQueen, 42nd Street features choreography by Shelley Stewart Hunt, with musical direction by Christopher King.

Tickets for both shows range from $30 to $49 and are available online at tuts.ca or by phone at 604-631-2877.

